Migrant laborer targeted once again in Jammu and Kashmir

Migrant laborer has been targeted once again in Jammu and Kashmir. Terrorists shot and killed a laborer in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora.

| Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 06:10 PM IST

