Ministry of Home Affairs bans PAFF on 6 January

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 07, 2023, 09:16 AM IST

The Ministry of Home Affairs has banned PAFF on 6 January. According to the ministry's notification, Arbaz Ahmed Mir, associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba, has been declared a terrorist. This organization is recruiting youths to attack with ammunition, weapons and explosives.