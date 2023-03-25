NewsVideos
Misa Bharti leaves for ED office in Land for Job case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 01:30 PM IST
Land for Job Scam: Misa Bharti, daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav, has been sent a notice by ED. He will be questioned in the Land for Job scam case.

