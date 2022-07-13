NewsVideos

Miscreants received funding for Kanpur violence, SIT investigation reveals

The payment plan has been exposed in the Kanpur violence case. 500 to 1000 rupees were given to the miscreants for stone pelting. Those who threw petrol bombs received 5000 rupees. This disclosure has been made by the SIT.

Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 09:05 PM IST
