Mission Tripura: Amit Shah Launches Scathing Attack On Congress In Agartala,says'What Did Congress Do In 50 Years?'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 02:40 PM IST

Home Minister Amit Shah has reached Tripura on mission BJP. During this he gave an address in Agartala. During the address, Home Minister made a big attack on Congress and asked, 'What did the Congress do for 50 yearsin Tripura?'