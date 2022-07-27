Mithun Chakraborty's claim that will come as shock to TMC

BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty has claimed that 38 TMC MLAs are in touch with BJP. Also he said that 21 TMC MLAs are in touch with me. Mithun has made this claim at a time when Mamta herself admitted that an attempt is being made to break her party.

| Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 05:22 PM IST

