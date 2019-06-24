Mitti Ke Sitare: Providing A Platform To Hidden Talents Across Indigent Areas of Mumbai

‘Mitti Ke Sitare’ is a social initiative by renowned social activist and Vice President-Corporate Head with Axis Bank, Mrs. Amruta Fadnavis organized by Divyaj Foundation, in association with MPower Foundation, to provide a platform for the hidden talents across indigent areas of Mumbai. To conduct this social welfare project, Divyaj Foundation associated with 1187 MCGM schools to connect, identify and select children from the underprivileged sector - those who are blessed with talent but lack resources to improve themselves.