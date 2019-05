Modi cabinet portfolios revealed: Amit Shah gets Home, Nirmala Sitharaman finance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has picked his closest aide Amit Shah as Home Minister in the new government. Rajnath Singh will be Defence Minister and Nitin Gadkari will be Minister of Road Transport and Highways. Nirmala Sitharaman will be Finance Minister and Minister of Corporate Affairs. Smriti Irani will be Minister for Women and Child Development.