Modi's 'Shiv Bhakti' will be seen in 'Mahakal Corridor'

| Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 11:26 PM IST

The Mahakal Lok of Ujjain is ready. Now, waiting for October 11 when PM Modi will inaugurate it. A festive atmosphere is being created in the entire state for the inauguration of Mahakal Lok built in Ujjain.