Mohan Bhagwat On DNA: Mohan Bhagwat's big statement on India's DNA, said, 'India's DNA is one for 40 thousand years'

| Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 10:29 AM IST

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has once again made a big statement on Indian DNA. Mohan Bhagwat said that the DNA of all the people living in the country for the last 40 thousand years is the same. Along with this, Bhagwat has also expressed concern about forced religious conversions