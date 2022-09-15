Money Laundering Case: Nora Fatehi reaches Delhi Police's EOW office

Nora Fatehi's troubles seem to be increasing in the money laundering case, today Nora has reached the EOW office of Delhi Police where she will be questioned in this case. Questions related to Sukesh Chandrashekhar money laundering case will be asked to Nora.

| Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 02:10 PM IST

