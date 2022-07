Monsoon 2022: Sudden floods caused by heavy rains in Kulgam

Heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir have increased the problems of the people. The situation is so bad that there was a flood in Kulgam after the rains. Meanwhile, the rain has also badly affected Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

| Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 01:50 PM IST

