Monsoon 2022: When will people get relief from the disaster of heavy rains

People are yet to get relief from the monsoon woes. Rain has now become a havoc for many states of the country. Scary pictures of floods and incessant rains are coming from Chattisgarh to Madhya pradesh.

| Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 12:45 PM IST

