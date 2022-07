Monsoon festival in Gujarat will last for a month

State Tourism Minister Purnesh Modi inaugurated a month-long monsoon festival Meghamalhar at Saputara, the only hill station in Gujarat.

| Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 04:02 PM IST

State Tourism Minister Purnesh Modi inaugurated a month-long monsoon festival Meghamalhar at Saputara, the only hill station in Gujarat.