NewsVideos

Monsoon Updates: Rain alert in many states of the country

Floods and rains are wreaking havoc across the country. From Gujarat to Maharashtra, people are suffering due to rain and floods. Villages and villages were submerged due to the floods. Flood alert has been issued in many states of the country.

|Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 09:51 AM IST
Floods and rains are wreaking havoc across the country. From Gujarat to Maharashtra, people are suffering due to rain and floods. Villages and villages were submerged due to the floods. Flood alert has been issued in many states of the country.

All Videos

Desh Superfast: Death threat to BJP MP Kirodilal Meena
4:33
Desh Superfast: Death threat to BJP MP Kirodilal Meena
Namaste India: Threat to BJP MP Kirodilal Meena
4:52
Namaste India: Threat to BJP MP Kirodilal Meena
Namaste India: Raees Khan Pathan told the whole truth of Teesta!
5:43
Namaste India: Raees Khan Pathan told the whole truth of Teesta!
The youth was attacked with knives after watching Nupur Sharma's video.
2:23
The youth was attacked with knives after watching Nupur Sharma's video.
Namaste India: Water fight festival on the streets of the Madrid
2:4
Namaste India: Water fight festival on the streets of the Madrid

Trending Videos

4:33
Desh Superfast: Death threat to BJP MP Kirodilal Meena
4:52
Namaste India: Threat to BJP MP Kirodilal Meena
5:43
Namaste India: Raees Khan Pathan told the whole truth of Teesta!
2:23
The youth was attacked with knives after watching Nupur Sharma's video.
2:4
Namaste India: Water fight festival on the streets of the Madrid
Weather,Weather Update,Rain In Delhi,Heavy Rain in Delhi,Flood news,Flood in India,India flood,flood in inda,india flood news,flood in india latest news,Breaking News,Gujarat floods,flood in gujarat,Flood in Assam,India Floods,flooding in india,india flooding,Floods India,Monsoon in India,India rain,monsoon floods india,Gujarat rain,Mumbai heavy rains,Heavy rains in Mumbai,Zee News live,live news,Live TV,ZEE LIVE,live,