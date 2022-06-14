Moose Wala Murder Case: Punjab police takes Lawrence Bishnoi into custody

Punjab Police has got the custody of Lawrence Bishnoi in the Sidhu Moose Wala case. However, the decision on transit remand is yet to come. The court has reserved the decision regarding transit remand. Lawrence Bishnoi is an accused in the Moose Wala murder case and as per police claim, Lawrence is the mastermind of murder.

| Updated: Jun 14, 2022, 09:28 PM IST

