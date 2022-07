Morena : when humanity died

A heart-wrenching incident of an eight-year-old boy who sat for hours by the roadside with the body of his 2-year-old brother on his lap came to light from Morena district of Madhya Pradesh.

| Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 12:40 PM IST

A heart-wrenching incident of an eight-year-old boy who sat for hours by the roadside with the body of his 2-year-old brother on his lap came to light from Morena district of Madhya Pradesh.