Morning Breaking: CBI books former ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar for criminal conspiracy

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday (January 24) booked former ICICI MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon MD Venugopal Dhoot in the ICICI-Videocon cheating case, which led to a loss of Rs 1,730 crore.