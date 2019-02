Morning Breaking: FATF decides to keep Pakistan in 'grey list'

The international terror financing watchdog FATF on Friday condemned the Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF jawans and decided to keep Pakistan in 'grey list' for its failure to stop funding of terrorist groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jamat-ud-Dawa. India has been pushing hard to 'blacklist' Pakistan over terror financing. Watch this video to know more.