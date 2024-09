videoDetails

Watch shocking visuals from Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 02, 2024, 11:04 AM IST

We show you the pictures of Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. Where the flood situation is so severe that people are crossing the road in waist-deep water. People are leaving with their essential goods and children. The situation in Vijayawada is so bad that even petrol pumps have been submerged in water.