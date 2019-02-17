हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: IAF carries out mega exercise in Pokhran

The Indian Air Force carried out a mega exercise in Pokhran, Rajasthan, involving almost all variants of its fighter jets and attack helicopters, in a fire power demonstration near the border with Pakistan.

Feb 17, 2019, 09:38 AM IST

Latest Videos

Next
Video

Morning Breaking: BJP to organize tribute ceremony for the martyrs of Pulwama attack

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close