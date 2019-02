Morning Breaking: It will be difficult to hold tricolour in J&K if article 35A is tinkered

Two former J&K Chief Ministers, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah warned that any tinkering of Article 35A would trigger political upheaval, with Mufti underlining that “it would be difficult for those who raise the flag of this country to even shoulder it” in the state.