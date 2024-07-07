videoDetails

Any kind of hooliganism in name of Muharram will not be tolerated- Says CM Yogi, Politics Erupts

| Updated: Jul 07, 2024, 07:10 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a high-level meeting in Lucknow yesterday regarding Muharram and Kanwar. In this, CM Yogi gave strict instructions to the officials. But politics intensified on what Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said about Muharram. First, let us tell you what CM Yogi has said about Muharram. After that, we will tell you what politics is happening on this. The Chief Secretary of UP and the DGP of UP were also present in the important meeting in which CM Yogi participated. CM Yogi has said that any kind of hooliganism will not be tolerated in the name of Muharram.. No new tradition will be allowed to start.