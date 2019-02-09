हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Kolkata Police raids firm owned by family friend of CBI’s Nageswara Rao

Kolkata Police conducted raids on two premises of a non-banking finance company (NBFC), Angela Mercantile Pvt Ltd (AMPL), owned by Praveen Aggrawal who former CBI interim director M Nageswara Rao called a “long-time family friend”.

Feb 09, 2019, 09:48 AM IST

