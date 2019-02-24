हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay visit to Kumbh at Prayagraj today

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will pay visit to Kumbh at Prayagraj on February 24th.At Kumbh, he will participate in the Swachh Kumbh Swachh Aabhaar event. Watch full video to know more.

Feb 24, 2019, 09:20 AM IST

