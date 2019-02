Morning Breaking: Priyanka Gandhi asks Shivpal Yadav to join hands with Congress

After the coalition of the Mahan Dal president Keshav Dev Maurya, merged his party with the Congress, speculation has been sharp once again that Shivpal Yadav's party Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party's coalition could join hands with Congress. Priyanka Gandhi and Shivpal Yadav spoke on phone about the alliance. But this is not confirmed by Shivpal Yadav.