Morning Breaking: Smriti Irani lashes out at for Shashi Tharoor over his controversial tweet

BJP leader and Union minister Smriti Irani attacked the opposition party after Tharoor tweeted a photograph of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet colleagues taking a dip at 'Sangam' in Kumbh and apparently took a dig at them. Watch this video to know more.

Jan 31, 2019, 10:48 AM IST

