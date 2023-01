videoDetails

Moscow-Goa Flight Bomb Threat: NSG finds nothing suspicious

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 01:22 PM IST

Moscow to Goa Emergency Landing was made at Jamnagar due to the possibility of a bomb. NSG Teams did not find anything suspicious in the investigation. Now the flight will leave for Goa at 10 am. Regarding this, the statement of Jamnagar's DM Saurabh Pardhi has come to fore. Know what all he said.