videoDetails

Mother-Daughter Dies during bulldozer action in UP's Kanpur, Congress stages protests in Lucknow

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 03:08 PM IST

A heart-wrenching case has come to the fore in the Kanpur countryside of Uttar Pradesh. A fire broke out during the bulldozer action on the hut, in which the mother and daughter died. Congress party is protesting in Lucknow against this incident.