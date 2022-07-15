NewsVideos

Mother has been written as Ammi and Father as Abbu in a private English medium school in Kota

In a private English medium school in Kota, Rajasthan, there has been a controversy over the class 2 book. In the first chapter of this book, Mother has been written as Ammi and Father Abbu, to which Bajrang Dal has objected.

|Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 03:50 PM IST
In a private English medium school in Kota, Rajasthan, there has been a controversy over the class 2 book. In the first chapter of this book, Mother has been written as Ammi and Father Abbu, to which Bajrang Dal has objected.

All Videos

Is Namaz in the mall is the beginning of the crusade?
10:23
Is Namaz in the mall is the beginning of the crusade?
Warehouse wall collapses in Alipore, Delhi ; 5 dead
9:50
Warehouse wall collapses in Alipore, Delhi ; 5 dead
Temple priest in Bharatpur received threat of beheading
6:40
Temple priest in Bharatpur received threat of beheading
Delhi Wall Collapse News: 4 killed in wall collapse in Alipur
1:37
Delhi Wall Collapse News: 4 killed in wall collapse in Alipur
Desh Superfast: Raids to arrest 26 suspects
13:28
Desh Superfast: Raids to arrest 26 suspects

Trending Videos

10:23
Is Namaz in the mall is the beginning of the crusade?
9:50
Warehouse wall collapses in Alipore, Delhi ; 5 dead
6:40
Temple priest in Bharatpur received threat of beheading
1:37
Delhi Wall Collapse News: 4 killed in wall collapse in Alipur
13:28
Desh Superfast: Raids to arrest 26 suspects
kota school controversy news,kota school news,Kota school controversy,kota school,Hijab controversy,kota school islamic lesson,kota school rajasthan,kota school muslim news,islamic lesson on kota school,kota school islamic lesson news,karnataka hijab controversy,kota school controversial book syllabus,Kota news,urdu language kota school,hijab in school,kk rema controversy,hijab ban in school,uniform dress controversy,hijab controversy india,Kota,breaking,