Mother has been written as Ammi and Father as Abbu in a private English medium school in Kota
In a private English medium school in Kota, Rajasthan, there has been a controversy over the class 2 book. In the first chapter of this book, Mother has been written as Ammi and Father Abbu, to which Bajrang Dal has objected.
In a private English medium school in Kota, Rajasthan, there has been a controversy over the class 2 book. In the first chapter of this book, Mother has been written as Ammi and Father Abbu, to which Bajrang Dal has objected.