MP Bus Accident: Bus going from Indore to Pune fell into Narmada river, see report from Ground Zero

A bus full of passengers broke the railing of the bridge and fell into the Narmada river at Khalghat of Dhar in Madhya Pradesh. 12 passengers have died in this accident. It is being told that there were about 40 passengers in the bus. Many passengers are still missing, search is on for them.

|Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 03:02 PM IST
