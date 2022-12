videoDetails

MP Home Minister Makes A Big Statement After Congress's Salman Khurshid Compares Rahul With Lord Ram

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 02:47 PM IST

Congress leader Salman Khurshid compared Rahul Gandhi to Lord Ram. BJP's Gaurav Bhatia lashed out at this and said that this is an insult to Hindu religion and asked Congress party to apologise. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra reverted on the same. Narottam Mishra launched a scathing attack on Congress and said, 'It is not right to compare Nar to Narayan'.