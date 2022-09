MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra calls Rahul Gandhi wishful electoral Hindu

Rahul Gandhi is starting 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from today. Speaking on the occasion, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has described Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a wishful electoral Hindu.

| Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 11:13 AM IST

