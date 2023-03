videoDetails

MP Manhandling Case: Action on 6 policemen today for beating MLA in 2004

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 04:02 PM IST

Big action is going to be taken today in matter of beating MLA in 2004. In this case, after 19 years, there will be a hearing against the 6 accused in the assembly premises.