MP minister Narottam Mishra calls Salman Khurshid's new book, 'condemnable'

Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra has slammed Congress leader Mr Salman Khurshid's new book, calling it "condemnable" and hitting out at those who "don't leave an opportunity to divide Hindus or divide our country". Congress leader Salman Khurshid's book on Ayodhya has two lines comparing "Hindutva" with radical Islamist terror groups.