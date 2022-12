videoDetails

MP News | Rewa girlfriend beating case, Bulldozer ran at the house of the accused. Latest Hindi News

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 09:11 AM IST

In Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, the lover thrashed her badly for demanding her marriage. In the condition of unconsciousness, the girl has been admitted to the hospital by the police. Police arrested the accused Pankaj Tripathi after the video of beating the girl went viral