Mulayam Singh Yadav Died: Mulayam Singh will be cremated with state honors

| Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 01:44 PM IST

State mourning has been declared for 3 days in UP. Let us tell you, Mulayam Singh Yadav, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Patron of Samajwadi Party, has passed away. He breathed his last at the age of 82 at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.