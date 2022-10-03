NewsVideos

Mulayam Singh Yadav shifted to CCU

|Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 04:14 PM IST
Mulayam Singh Yadav's condition is critical. He is admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. Mulayam Singh Yadav has been shifted to CCU.

All Videos

Iranian plane lands in China
4:35
Iranian plane lands in China
Iranian plane lands in Guangzhou china
1:43
Iranian plane lands in Guangzhou china
IAF jets scrambled after 'bomb threat' onboard China-bound Iranian passenger plane
12:54
IAF jets scrambled after 'bomb threat' onboard China-bound Iranian passenger plane
Desh Superfast: Iran passenger plane reaches China
3:43
Desh Superfast: Iran passenger plane reaches China
Defense Minister flew in a Light Combat Helicopter
2:31
Defense Minister flew in a Light Combat Helicopter

Trending Videos

4:35
Iranian plane lands in China
1:43
Iranian plane lands in Guangzhou china
12:54
IAF jets scrambled after 'bomb threat' onboard China-bound Iranian passenger plane
3:43
Desh Superfast: Iran passenger plane reaches China
2:31
Defense Minister flew in a Light Combat Helicopter
mulayam singh yadav health,Mulayam Singh Yadav,mulayam singh yadav health news,mulayam singh health,mulayam singh yadav news,mulayam singh yadav health condition,mulayam singh yadav admitted,mulayam singh yadav latest news,Mulayam Singh,mulayam singh yadav speech,akhilesh yadav mulayam singh yadav,mulayam singh yadav ill,mulayam singh news,mulayam singh yadav wife,mulayam singh latest news,Breaking News,Hindi News,