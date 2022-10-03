हिन्दी
Mulayam Singh Yadav shifted to CCU
Oct 03, 2022, 04:14 PM IST
Mulayam Singh Yadav's condition is critical. He is admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. Mulayam Singh Yadav has been shifted to CCU.
