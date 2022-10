Mulayam Singh Yadav's funeral to be held in Saifai on Tuesday

| Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 03:11 PM IST

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav has passed away. He breathed his last today at the age of 82 at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. Mulayam Singh Yadav was admitted to Medanta Hospital on August 22 after he complained of breathlessness and low blood pressure.