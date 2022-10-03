NewsVideos

Mulayam Singh Yadav's health is still critical

|Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 10:48 AM IST
If sources are to be believed, there has been no significant improvement in the health of Mulayam Singh Yadav, his health still remains critical.

All Videos

3 workers trapped as building collapses in Gurugram
0:41
3 workers trapped as building collapses in Gurugram
Mallikarjun Kharge: Things you didn’t know about the next possible Congress president
Mallikarjun Kharge: Things you didn’t know about the next possible Congress president
Big disclosure of police in Udhampur bus blast case
4:12
Big disclosure of police in Udhampur bus blast case
Fire breaks out in Durga pandal in Bhadohi, 3 killed
6:12
Fire breaks out in Durga pandal in Bhadohi, 3 killed
Dharma Yatra: Know how to worship Maa Mahagauri
13:14
Dharma Yatra: Know how to worship Maa Mahagauri

Trending Videos

0:41
3 workers trapped as building collapses in Gurugram
Mallikarjun Kharge: Things you didn’t know about the next possible Congress president
4:12
Big disclosure of police in Udhampur bus blast case
6:12
Fire breaks out in Durga pandal in Bhadohi, 3 killed
13:14
Dharma Yatra: Know how to worship Maa Mahagauri
mulayam singh yadav health,Mulayam Singh Yadav,mulayam singh yadav health news,mulayam singh health,mulayam singh yadav news,mulayam singh yadav health condition,mulayam singh yadav admitted,mulayam singh yadav latest news,Mulayam Singh,mulayam singh yadav speech,akhilesh yadav mulayam singh yadav,mulayam singh yadav ill,mulayam singh news,mulayam singh yadav wife,mulayam singh latest news,Breaking News,Hindi News,