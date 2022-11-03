NewsVideos

Mumbai: 3-year-old playing on a slide at mall falls & dies

|Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 12:38 PM IST
A three-year-old girl who was playing in a mall's kids zone, fell from a slide and died due to injuries. The incident took place on Sunday.

