हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
COVID-19
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Auto Awards-2
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
X
News
Videos
Mumbai: 3-year-old playing on a slide at mall falls & dies
|
Updated:
Nov 03, 2022, 12:38 PM IST
A three-year-old girl who was playing in a mall's kids zone, fell from a slide and died due to injuries. The incident took place on Sunday.
×
All Videos
3:53
Desh Superfast: Kejriwal's credibility is zero - Nadda
22:17
Gujarat Assembly elections: Election Commission to hold a press conference today
3:5
Effigy of Liz Truss with lettuce to be burned at Edenbridge bonfire night
2:46
Namaste India: North Korea fired missile again, South Korea's big claim
20:17
EC to announce Gujarat poll schedule today, polls expected in two phases
Trending Videos
3:53
Desh Superfast: Kejriwal's credibility is zero - Nadda
22:17
Gujarat Assembly elections: Election Commission to hold a press conference today
3:5
Effigy of Liz Truss with lettuce to be burned at Edenbridge bonfire night
2:46
Namaste India: North Korea fired missile again, South Korea's big claim
20:17
EC to announce Gujarat poll schedule today, polls expected in two phases
Mall,Mumbai,neelyog mall,inorbit mall malad staff death,Oberoi Mall,neelyog mall child death,kids zone death,kids zone near mumbai,ghatkopar mall child death,neelyog mall kids zone,shopping mall,inorbit mall malad timezone,rides near mumbai,inorbit mall malad gamezone,toddler's death,theme park near mumbai,Mumbai Metro,roller coaster near mumbai,three-year-old girl's death,inorbit mall malad news,inorbit mall malad imax,bike train accident mumbai,