Mumbai: Huge MNS rally against Bangladeshi, Pakistani infiltrators today

Today Raj Thackeray is organizing a grand rally in Mumbai against the intruders, whose preparations are in full swing in Mumbai. People from all over Maharashtra have been invited to this grand rally of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). About 2 lakh people are expected to attend this Maharally. The purpose of this Maharally is to drive out the illegal infiltrators of Bangladesh and Pakistan from India.