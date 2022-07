Mumbai Landslide: Landslide in Vasai near Mumbai

The incident of landslide has come to the fore in Vasai, adjacent to Mumbai. Many people are feared to be buried. NDRF and rescue team has reached here. According to the information, two people have been taken out safely.

| Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 11:47 AM IST

The incident of landslide has come to the fore in Vasai, adjacent to Mumbai. Many people are feared to be buried. NDRF and rescue team has reached here. According to the information, two people have been taken out safely.