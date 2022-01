My chopper was stopped without reason: Akhilesh Yadav

Alleging a conspiracy by ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday claimed his helicopter is not being allowed to fly from Delhi to Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. "My helicopter has been stopped in Delhi without any reason," he said. However, the BJP has also hit back and said that this just a means to divert attention from important issues.