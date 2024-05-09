Advertisement
Fans Back Deepika Padukone As Actress Blocks Pap's Camera; Watch

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 09, 2024, 05:20 PM IST
VIRAL VIDEO : Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh is about to expect a baby soon and also were spotted in Mumbai. Viral videos of the couple showed Deepika using her palm to block the camera. "Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in a mischievous mood with fans as they get clicked in Mumbai recently," was the message posted on an Instagram paparazzo account. Some admirers, however, voiced their worries and pleaded for consideration for Deepika's privacy - Watch the full video to know the full context.

