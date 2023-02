videoDetails

'My picture is also with CM Yogi Adityanath' says Akhilesh Yadav

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 05:02 PM IST

The photo of Sadakat, accused in the Prayagraj murder case, along with Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has gone viral. After which Akhilesh Yadav said that my picture is also with CM Yogi Adityanath.