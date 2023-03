videoDetails

Nagaland Election 2023: BJP performs brilliantly, leads with 44 seats in trends

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 01:30 PM IST

Nagaland Election 2023 Results: According to the initial trend of counting of votes for Nagaland assembly elections, the BJP seems to be increasing in forming a coalition government. Till now the BJP alliance is ahead in more than 40 seats since the counting started.