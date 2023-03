videoDetails

Nagaland Election Results: 55 out of 60 trends declared in Nagaland, Congress gets zero seats

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 10:48 AM IST

Vote counting is being done for the polling held in Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya in the North East today. Meanwhile, trends for 55 out of 60 seats in Nagaland are out. Congress has not been able to get even a single seat out of these.