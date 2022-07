Namaste India: 3 new videos surfaced in Amravati murder case

In Amravati's Umesh Kolhe murder case, 3 new CCTV videos have surfaced. In the video, the faces of the three accused were seen covered. At the same time, the investigation of 4 suspicious WhatsApp groups is going on.

| Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 10:00 AM IST

