Namaste India: 42 dies due to poisonous liquor consumption in Bihar's Chhapra

| Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 11:34 AM IST

Cases of death due to spurious liquor are continuously coming to fore from Bihar's Chhapra. Around 42 people have died so far. There is a possibility of selling the seized spirit in the police station as liquor. The question is arising that who is responsible for these deaths?